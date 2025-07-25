ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Presidential Elections: EC Appoints RO, AROs

ECI, in consultation with the Centre, has appointed Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as RO under Section 3 of The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

Vice Presidential Elections: EC Appoints RO, AROs
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed one Returning Officer (RO) and two Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for election to the Vice President of India.

In a communique, the ECI stated, in consultation with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, it has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for ensuing Vice Presidential Election.

"The ECI has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat as Assistant Returning Officers during the course of Vice Presidential Election," it added.

The ECI under Article 324 is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

Under Section 3 of the Act, the ECI, in consultation with the Central government, appoints an RO, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more AROs.

As per convention, either Secretary General, Lok Sabha or Secretary General, Rajya Sabha is appointed as RO by rotation.

It may be mentioned that during the last Vice Presidential election, the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha was appointed as the RO.

Earlier, the poll panel said that preparations relating to the Vice Presidential Elections have already started and on completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office will follow as soon as possible.

The ECI said that major pre-announcement activities which it has already started include preparation of electoral college that consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha along with dissemination of background material on all the previous Vice Presidential elections.

