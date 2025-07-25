ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Presidential Elections: EC Appoints RO, AROs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed one Returning Officer (RO) and two Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for election to the Vice President of India.

In a communique, the ECI stated, in consultation with the Union Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, it has appointed the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha as Returning Officer for ensuing Vice Presidential Election.

"The ECI has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat as Assistant Returning Officers during the course of Vice Presidential Election," it added.

The ECI under Article 324 is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India. The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952 and the rules made thereunder, namely The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

Under Section 3 of the Act, the ECI, in consultation with the Central government, appoints an RO, who shall have his office in New Delhi, and may also appoint one or more AROs.