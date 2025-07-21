Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday resigned from his post citing health reasons.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

Further, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency, the Hon’ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure. I express my deep gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office".

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he stated.

Dhankhar said it has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour, he said. On March 9 this year, Dhankar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi complaining of uneasiness and chest pain. He was placed in the critical care unit under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, head of cardiology.

As the monsoon session of the Parliament began on Monday, Vice-President Dhankhar administered oath to the newly elected and nominated Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House. Birendra Prasad Baishya, Kanad Purkayastha, Dr Meenakshi Jain, C Sadanandan Master, and Harsh Vardhan Shringla took oath as members of Rajya Sabha. Dhankar assumed the office of the Vice President on August 11, 2022 succeeding Venkaiah Naidu.