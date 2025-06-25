Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Falls Ill During Uttarakhand Visit, Condition Stable Now

Haldwani: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, suddenly fell ill after attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaun University in Nainital on Wednesday.
After he stepped down the stage, VP Dhankhar experienced uneasiness and chest pain during an interaction with former MP Mahendra Pal. Immediately, the MP along with the Vice-President's security personnel helped him into the car and took him to Nainital Raj Bhavan. There, the doctors provided him first aid. His condition is stated to be stable now.
Health department doctors from Delhi, who had accompanied the Vice President, along with doctors from Nainital district hospital are monitoring his health now. Meanwhile, Mahendra Pal said that VP Dhankhar's condition deteriorated a little as he was having an emotional interaction with him. After sometime, his condition was normal, the former MP said.
Earlier today, Vice President Dhankhar was accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, Lok Sabha MP Ajay Bhatt, and other senior leaders upon his arrival at the Haldwani Army Helipad.
Following this, he met with Army personnel before heading to Raj Bhavan under tight security arrangements.
Hon’ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar planted saplings in memory of his late mother, Smt. Kesari Devi Ji and his late father, Shri Gokal Chand Ji, at the premises of Kumaun University in Uttarakhand today. #EkPedMaaKeNaam #EkPedPitaKeNaam@LtGenGurmit @drdhansinghuk… pic.twitter.com/WrhqnWGEVT— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 25, 2025
Later in the afternoon, Dhankhar attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaun University, where he addressed the gathering and planted saplings in memory of his late mother and his late father, at the varsity premises. He is scheduled to address students at the Sherwood College in Nainital on June 27.
In view of his three-day visit to the state, security has been heightened in Haldwani and Nainital. IG Nilesh Anand Bharne said more than 400 police personnel, along with companies from the PAC, paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau (IB), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and drone units, have been deployed to ensure safety and security of the Vice President.
