Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Falls Ill During Uttarakhand Visit, Condition Stable Now

Haldwani: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, suddenly fell ill after attending the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaun University in Nainital on Wednesday.

After he stepped down the stage, VP Dhankhar experienced uneasiness and chest pain during an interaction with former MP Mahendra Pal. Immediately, the MP along with the Vice-President's security personnel helped him into the car and took him to Nainital Raj Bhavan. There, the doctors provided him first aid. His condition is stated to be stable now.

Health department doctors from Delhi, who had accompanied the Vice President, along with doctors from Nainital district hospital are monitoring his health now. Meanwhile, Mahendra Pal said that VP Dhankhar's condition deteriorated a little as he was having an emotional interaction with him. After sometime, his condition was normal, the former MP said.

Earlier today, Vice President Dhankhar was accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, Lok Sabha MP Ajay Bhatt, and other senior leaders upon his arrival at the Haldwani Army Helipad.