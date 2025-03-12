ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Discharged From AIIMS

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments

File photo of Jagdeep Dhankar (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar was discharged from AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday after making a satisfactory recovery, the premier hospital said.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on March 9 following cardiac-related ailments, it said in a statement.

"After receiving necessary care from the medical team at AIIMS, he made a satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12," AIIMS-Delhi said.

He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.

In a post on X, Dhankhar thanked the medical team of the AIIMS.

"Deeply appreciate the exemplary care and professionalism of the medical team at AIIMS, New Delhi, from my admission on March 9 to discharge on March 12. Their dedication and meticulous attention ensured a smooth recovery," he said.

"Grateful for the concern and good wishes from well-wishers across India and beyond. Your thoughtful gestures have been truly heartening," the Vice-President added in the X post.

