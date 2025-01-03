ETV Bharat / bharat

Reference To Sanatan, Hindu Evokes Baffling Reaction In India: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar dubbed people who react to the terms Sanatan and Hindu in India as misguided souls driven by dangerous ecosystems.

File photo of Jagdeep Dhankhar
File photo of Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI)
By PTI

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lamented that reference to Sanatan and Hindu in India evokes baffling reactions from "misguided" people. He also said that people who react to these terms without understanding the depths of the words and their deep meaning are "misguided" souls driven by a "dangerous ecosystem".

Addressing the International Congress of Vedanta organised at JNU here, Dhankhar said it was ironic and painful that in this country "reference to Sanatan, reference to Hindu evokes baffling reaction beyond comprehension. "Rather than understand the depth of these words, their deep meaning, people tend to be in a reaction mode at the drop of a hat," he said.

Dhankhar dubbed such people as "souls which are misguided themselves". He said such persons are "driven by a dangerous ecosystem that is a threat not only to society but to themselves". The vice president said at a time when global disciplines are embracing the Vedanta philosophy, there are "some in this land of spirituality", who dismiss Vedanta and Sanatani texts as "regressive".

"This dismissal often stems from perverted, colonial mindsets, inefficient understanding of our intellectual heritage. These elements work in a structured manner, in a sinister fashion," the vice president said.

TAGGED:

