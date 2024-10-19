Students Blindly Following The Path Of Studying Abroad; Possibilities Are Everywhere: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Sikar: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar attended the silver jubilee celebrations of Sobhasaria Group of Institutions in Sikar of Rajasthan on Saturday. He was the chief guest. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra and Rajya Sabha member Ghanshyam Tiwari were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations, Dhankhar said there are some matters of concern today, but there is a need to think and brainstorm on it.

"Education is a means through which we used to repay the debt of society. We could have done a lot for our society, but now education has become a commodity. This is the reason why it is being sold for profit," he said.

"If you look at educational institutions from the point of view of economic profit, then your purpose will be blurred. In such a situation, we need to avoid this. The money of the institution should be invested in the institution itself and it should be used for the development of the institution. If the corporate houses which are nurturing the institutions give money every year from CSR funds for infrastructure and new course deals, then it will be very good for the society," he added.

The Vice President said there is a need to save education from business. This is because today the work of giving back to society and serving society has turned into a business, but the business of education is not good for the future of the country. Educational institutions should be financially strong. There was a time when we had institutions like Nalanda and Takshila, but Bakhtiyar Khilji ruined those institutions. Our institutions were destroyed. When the British came, the strength of our institutions was taken away.

The Vice President said it is also the responsibility of the industry to use CSR funds from time to time to nurture institutions. The industry benefits the most from innovation and research, which strengthens the economy, making the country strong.

He said that India was once the centre of knowledge in the world but the roots of the institutions were cut off. In the 19th century, Swami Vivekananda tried to highlight them again. Now, the time has come for everyone to sacrifice in this 'Mahayagna' to make India the centre of education. A new disease of going abroad has become the current trend. Children are going abroad to study as there is no proper counselling from parents. Students think of getting into heaven after setting their feet on foreign soil without a prior assessment of the institution they are seeking admission. This just a blind following.

"You will be surprised that students between 18 to 25 years of age are lured by advertisements. In 2024, 13.50 lakh students went abroad. What will happen to their future? Is it being assessed how much burden is it putting on the country? $6 billion is going into foreign exchange. Imagine what would have been our situation if this money had been invested in the infrastructure of our institutions. Today's children will not be able to understand the conditions of our times," he said.

He said a decade ago, we saw that our economy was among the top five declining economies of the world. It could have fallen at any time. From there we became the fifth economic superpower of the world, ahead of Japan and Germany in two years. Our economy is touching $4 trillion. Our growth rate is surprising. No large economies of the world have recorded a GDP growth of 8%.

An atmosphere of hope and possibility all around. India is a country full of possibilities and the world has acknowledged India's strength. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, which some time back used to teach India how to govern, are not shy of praising India today. India is leading in investments globally, the VP said.