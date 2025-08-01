ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Poll To Take Place On September 9

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the Vice President of India election will be held on September 9.

The ECI on Thursday had said it has finalised the electoral college list for the election to the Vice-President of India. In a communique', the ECI said it has completed preparation of electoral college for election to second-highest office in the country.