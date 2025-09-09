ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Election 2025: Voting Concludes, Results To Be Announced This Evening

New Delhi: The voting process to elect India's 14 Vice President ended at 5 pm today and the results are expected later this evening.

The elections that began in the Parliament House at 10 am, is witnessing a contest between ruling NDA's Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and INDIA bloc's former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy.

The counting of votes will start at 6 pm and results will be declared at around 8 pm.

The voting was held by secret ballot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote. Following the PM, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi cast their votes. Among others who voted were the Union Ministers including JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. MPs like Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Amritpal Singh, who are in preventive detention, voted via postal ballots.