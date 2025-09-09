ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Presidential Polls Begin, PM Modi First To Cast Vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in the Vice-Presidential elections, at the Parliament premises, in New Delhi ( PTI )

The election became necessary after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly. Several senior leaders, including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, voted soon after the polling began.

New Delhi: Voting for the vice presidential poll began on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to cast his vote at Parliament House. The poll is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling NDA's candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, who was the Governor of Maharashtra and a senior BJP leader, and the opposition INDIA bloc's nominee, B Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge.

Voting will continue until 5 PM, and counting will begin at 6 PM. The results are expected to be announced later in the evening. Unlike other elections, MPs are not bound by party instructions in this poll. They vote through a secret ballot by marking their choice on a paper.

The electoral college has 781 MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The halfway mark is 391 votes. The NDA holds a clear advantage with 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has about 324. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is supporting the NDA candidate, while the BJD and BRS have decided not to vote.

The campaign saw sharp exchanges. Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Reddy for his 2011 judgment against Salwa Judum, while the opposition called him a champion of justice and democracy.

Radhakrishnan, a two-time MP from Tamil Nadu, is being presented by the NDA as an experienced leader fit for the post of Rajya Sabha Chairman. Reddy appealed to MPs to 'vote above party lines' and said that this election was about protecting the spirit of democracy, not just choosing a Vice President. The result, to be declared tonight, will decide who replaces Jagdeep Dhankhar as India's next Vice President.