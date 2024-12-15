Vice President Dhankhar Raises Concerns Over Commercialisation Of Education

Gwalior: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concerns over the commercialisation of education and called for brainstorming efforts to address it, stressing that it should be imparted in the spirit of service. Calling education an important tool, he said it can bring equality, boost democracy and ensure prosperity in the world.

Dhankhar was addressing students after unveiling a statue of Jiwajirao Scindia of the Scindia dynasty at the Jiwaji University in Gwalior. He said that the path of showing interest in education was paved by Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia, and urged industries, businesses and institutions to invest in education.

“I appeal to industry, trade, business and corporates and their associations to take a policy decision to pool their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to bring about institutions and nurture them because investment in education is not only for the present but also for the future and assures our growth to be transformed from incremental to vertical,” he said.

It is the demand of the time that every person should get quality education, and this is happening at a fast pace in the country, he said. “But it is a matter of concern. It is for thought and brainstorming. Let us ensure that there is no commercialisation of education. Education is a service. We should take it with the spirit of service,” Dhankhar said.

The vice president said technological changes are taking place at a fast pace. “New age technology, which can be defined as artificial intelligence, internet of things and machine learning, has been changing quickly. It is bringing changes in us (our lives),” he said. Dhankhar said it is the duty of such educational organisations to carry out research and they must convert the challenges of these technologies into opportunities. “I have no doubt this university will do this,” he said.

The vice president recalled his association with former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia, father of Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. Dhankhar said education is an important tool and a system through which change can be brought. It can ensure equality, democracy and prosperity in the world, he said.

The vice president said the new education policy made by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will protect the country’s future. The university that pays attention to this policy will excel, he said. The world has changed, he said, noting that the telephone was once a status symbol and no one had imagined that everyone would have a smartphone one day.

Dhankhar said the youth now can showcase their talent because such a system has been established. Earlier, young people were concerned that corruption or “recommendation” would overshadow their talent. Now, with greater equality under the law, which was previously doubted by some, they are beginning to feel its positive impact, he said.

Earlier, work could not be done without corruption and people struggled to get jobs, Dhankhar said. The vice president said there used to be long queues for paying electricity bills or getting a train ticket. It was hard to get a passport but technology has brought in changes, he said. Dhankhar also invited the university students to visit Parliament and observe its functioning.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the vice president inaugurated the Geological Survey of India (GSI) Geoscience Museum at the Victoria Market Building in Gwalior. According to the government, the museum offers a glimpse into the mysteries of Earth and the chronicles of life’s journey through time. Dhankhar also visited the Jai Vilas Palace of the Scindia family.