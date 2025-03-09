ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS, Condition Stable

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am on Sunday after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness.

File - Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition. Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

