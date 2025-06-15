ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President Dhankar Arrives In Pondy On Three-Day Visit

Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Puducherry on a three-day visit. He will address students at the centrally administered JIPMER.

Vice President Dhankar Arrives In Pondy On Three-Day Visit
File photo of VP Jagdeep Dhankar (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 15, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Puducherry: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and ministers were among those who received him on arrival at the airport in the neighbouring Lawspet.

The Vice President will address students at the centrally administered JIPMER here after participating in an event to mark "environmental sustainability in building the nation", organised by the JIPMER on its premises on Monday.

A release from JIPMER said that the Vice President will also plant a sapling in the name of his mother Kesari Devi as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

A release from the Central University of Puducherry said that the Vice President, who is also Chancellor of the university, will interact with the students and faculty on Tuesday before wrapping up his visit to the Union Territory.

This is the second time that the Vice President is visiting Puducherry as he addressed the students and faculty at the university in January last year.

Puducherry: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and ministers were among those who received him on arrival at the airport in the neighbouring Lawspet.

The Vice President will address students at the centrally administered JIPMER here after participating in an event to mark "environmental sustainability in building the nation", organised by the JIPMER on its premises on Monday.

A release from JIPMER said that the Vice President will also plant a sapling in the name of his mother Kesari Devi as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

A release from the Central University of Puducherry said that the Vice President, who is also Chancellor of the university, will interact with the students and faculty on Tuesday before wrapping up his visit to the Union Territory.

This is the second time that the Vice President is visiting Puducherry as he addressed the students and faculty at the university in January last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VP DHANKARPUDUCHERRYJAGDEEP DHANKHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.