Vice President Dhankar Arrives In Pondy On Three-Day Visit

Puducherry: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and ministers were among those who received him on arrival at the airport in the neighbouring Lawspet.

The Vice President will address students at the centrally administered JIPMER here after participating in an event to mark "environmental sustainability in building the nation", organised by the JIPMER on its premises on Monday.

A release from JIPMER said that the Vice President will also plant a sapling in the name of his mother Kesari Devi as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day.