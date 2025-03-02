Bharat Fastest Growing Global Economy In Last Decade: Vice President Dhankar

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday said the country has seen an exponential economic upsurge in the last decade and has become the fastest-growing global economy during this period. The Vice President made the statement while delivering the 4th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture organised here by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra.

Dhankar said that in 1989 when he was an MP and in 1991 when he was a Union Minister, the "atmosphere did not inspire us". "Now our Bharat is brimming with positivity and possibility. It is full of hope and aspirations. All around and all pervasive, we can see an ecosystem of hope and possibility. In the last decade, Bharat has seen an exponential economic upsurge," he said.

He further said that the country was the fifth largest global economy and was "on its way to becoming a USD 4 trillion economy very shortly". "With an average growth of 8 per cent, Bharat happens to be the fastest-growing global economy in the last decade," he said.