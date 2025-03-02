ETV Bharat / bharat

Bharat Fastest Growing Global Economy In Last Decade: Vice President Dhankar

VP said that the country was the fifth-largest global economy and is "on its way to becoming a USD 4 trillion economy very shortly.

File - Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
File - Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday said the country has seen an exponential economic upsurge in the last decade and has become the fastest-growing global economy during this period. The Vice President made the statement while delivering the 4th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture organised here by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra.

Dhankar said that in 1989 when he was an MP and in 1991 when he was a Union Minister, the "atmosphere did not inspire us". "Now our Bharat is brimming with positivity and possibility. It is full of hope and aspirations. All around and all pervasive, we can see an ecosystem of hope and possibility. In the last decade, Bharat has seen an exponential economic upsurge," he said.

He further said that the country was the fifth largest global economy and was "on its way to becoming a USD 4 trillion economy very shortly". "With an average growth of 8 per cent, Bharat happens to be the fastest-growing global economy in the last decade," he said.

Thiruvananthapuram: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday said the country has seen an exponential economic upsurge in the last decade and has become the fastest-growing global economy during this period. The Vice President made the statement while delivering the 4th P Parameswaran Memorial Lecture organised here by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra.

Dhankar said that in 1989 when he was an MP and in 1991 when he was a Union Minister, the "atmosphere did not inspire us". "Now our Bharat is brimming with positivity and possibility. It is full of hope and aspirations. All around and all pervasive, we can see an ecosystem of hope and possibility. In the last decade, Bharat has seen an exponential economic upsurge," he said.

He further said that the country was the fifth largest global economy and was "on its way to becoming a USD 4 trillion economy very shortly". "With an average growth of 8 per cent, Bharat happens to be the fastest-growing global economy in the last decade," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHARATHEEYA VICHARA KENDRA4TH PARAMESWARAN MEMORIAL LECTUREDHANKAR IN KERALAVICE PRESIDENT DHANKAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.