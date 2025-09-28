ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Arrives In Patna For Day-Long Bihar Visit

Patna: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Patna for a day-long visit to Bihar on Sunday. According to the VP's office, Radhakrishnan arrived in Patna where he was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other senior officers. He headed straight to Jayaprakash Golambar in Patna where he paid floral tribute to late politician Jayaprakash Narayan. Narayan is remembered for leading the campaign against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the late 1970s in the aftermath of the emergency.

Unmesh Literary Festival

The Vice President will later attend the closing session of 'Unmesh: International Literary Festival' at 11:10 am. This three-day festival has provided a common platform for writers, poets, and artists. The Vice President's closing address is expected to give a new direction to literature and culture. Hundreds of litterateurs, artists, and theatre personalities from India and abroad are participating in one of Asia’s largest literary festivals.

Religious Program in Muzaffarpur

In the last leg of his visit, the Vice President will visit the Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Muzaffarpur to pay obeisance. His visit during the holy month of Navratri will convey a message of religious faith and cultural connection. The local administration has made special security arrangements in the temple complex and surrounding areas.