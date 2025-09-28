Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Arrives In Patna For Day-Long Bihar Visit
In his first visit to Bihar, the Vice President will attend the valedictory function of a literary festival and visit a temple in Muzaffarpur.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
Patna: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Patna for a day-long visit to Bihar on Sunday. According to the VP's office, Radhakrishnan arrived in Patna where he was welcomed by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other senior officers. He headed straight to Jayaprakash Golambar in Patna where he paid floral tribute to late politician Jayaprakash Narayan. Narayan is remembered for leading the campaign against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the late 1970s in the aftermath of the emergency.
Unmesh Literary Festival
The Vice President will later attend the closing session of 'Unmesh: International Literary Festival' at 11:10 am. This three-day festival has provided a common platform for writers, poets, and artists. The Vice President's closing address is expected to give a new direction to literature and culture. Hundreds of litterateurs, artists, and theatre personalities from India and abroad are participating in one of Asia’s largest literary festivals.
On his first official visit to Bihar after assuming office, Hon’ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Patna airport by Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha and other dignitaries. pic.twitter.com/PNiJyTgG3a— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) September 28, 2025
Religious Program in Muzaffarpur
In the last leg of his visit, the Vice President will visit the Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Muzaffarpur to pay obeisance. His visit during the holy month of Navratri will convey a message of religious faith and cultural connection. The local administration has made special security arrangements in the temple complex and surrounding areas.
This is the Vice President's first visit to Bihar since assuming office. The administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event.
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will welcome the Vice President at Patna Airport.
Traffic Diversion
A day before the Vice President's arrival in Muzaffarpur, an Indian Air Force helicopter conducted trial landings and takeoffs at three helipads near Bhadai Chowk. Traffic has also been diverted along the route of the Vice President's convoy.
C.P. Radhakrishnan is the 15th Vice President of the country. He took the oath of office and secrecy on September 12 after the sudden resignation of the incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Radhakrishnan is a senior BJP leader and has served as a two-time Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President. His term as Vice President will be five years.
