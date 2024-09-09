ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Fly Indigenous LCA Tejas At Exercise Tarang Shakti

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): As part of Exercise Tarang Shakti, the Vice Chiefs of India's three military services took sorties in the Made in India LCA Tejas fighter aircraft on Monday at the Jodhpur air base. The officials included Air Marshal AP Singh of the Indian Air Force, Lt General Raja Subramani of the Indian Army, and Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan of the Indian Navy.

Air Marshal AP Singh flew the single-seater LCA Tejas fighter aircraft while the other two Vice Chiefs flew in twin-seater trainer versions of the LCA.

The event comes as India prepares to showcase its indigenous weapons to Air Force officers from seven countries, including the US, as well as representatives from more than 16 other participating nations. The Defence Expo will start on September 12. The exhibition will display India's domestically produced fighter aircraft Tejas, combat helicopter Prachand, and light combat helicopter Dhruv.