ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Fly Indigenous LCA Tejas At Exercise Tarang Shakti

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Air Marshal AP Singh flew the single-seater LCA Tejas fighter aircraft while the other two Vice Chiefs flew in twin-seater trainer versions of the LCA.

Vice Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Fly Indigenous LCA Tejas At Exercise Tarang Shakti
Vice Chiefs Of Indian Armed Forces Fly Indigenous LCA Tejas At Exercise Tarang Shakti (ANI/Screengrab)

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): As part of Exercise Tarang Shakti, the Vice Chiefs of India's three military services took sorties in the Made in India LCA Tejas fighter aircraft on Monday at the Jodhpur air base. The officials included Air Marshal AP Singh of the Indian Air Force, Lt General Raja Subramani of the Indian Army, and Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan of the Indian Navy.

Air Marshal AP Singh flew the single-seater LCA Tejas fighter aircraft while the other two Vice Chiefs flew in twin-seater trainer versions of the LCA.

The event comes as India prepares to showcase its indigenous weapons to Air Force officers from seven countries, including the US, as well as representatives from more than 16 other participating nations. The Defence Expo will start on September 12. The exhibition will display India's domestically produced fighter aircraft Tejas, combat helicopter Prachand, and light combat helicopter Dhruv.

Apart from America, India is exploring the possibility of exporting weapons to smaller countries. The first phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti concluded in Tamil Nadu in August. The first phase of India's largest multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' involved the air forces of Germany, France, Spain and the UK.

Read More

  1. Air Force Teams From 7 Countries Reach Jodhpur For 2nd Phase of 'Tarang Shakti 2024'
  2. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit To Be New Central Air Commander; Tejinder Singh As Deputy Chief of Air Force

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): As part of Exercise Tarang Shakti, the Vice Chiefs of India's three military services took sorties in the Made in India LCA Tejas fighter aircraft on Monday at the Jodhpur air base. The officials included Air Marshal AP Singh of the Indian Air Force, Lt General Raja Subramani of the Indian Army, and Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan of the Indian Navy.

Air Marshal AP Singh flew the single-seater LCA Tejas fighter aircraft while the other two Vice Chiefs flew in twin-seater trainer versions of the LCA.

The event comes as India prepares to showcase its indigenous weapons to Air Force officers from seven countries, including the US, as well as representatives from more than 16 other participating nations. The Defence Expo will start on September 12. The exhibition will display India's domestically produced fighter aircraft Tejas, combat helicopter Prachand, and light combat helicopter Dhruv.

Apart from America, India is exploring the possibility of exporting weapons to smaller countries. The first phase of Exercise Tarang Shakti concluded in Tamil Nadu in August. The first phase of India's largest multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' involved the air forces of Germany, France, Spain and the UK.

Read More

  1. Air Force Teams From 7 Countries Reach Jodhpur For 2nd Phase of 'Tarang Shakti 2024'
  2. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit To Be New Central Air Commander; Tejinder Singh As Deputy Chief of Air Force

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VICE CHIEFS FLEW IN TEJASEXERCISE TARANG SHAKTILCA TEJASEXERCISE TARANG SHAKTI IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.