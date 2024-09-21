ETV Bharat / bharat

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh Appointed Next IAF Chief

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday appointed Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff, in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of September 30, 2024.

The present Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari demits office on September 30, 2024, a media statement said.

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments, it said.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, the Air Officer is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, the statement added.