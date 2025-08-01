ETV Bharat / bharat

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan Takes Charge As 47th Vice Chief Of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff on 1 Aug 2025. ( X@indiannavy )

New Delhi: Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, a gunnery and missile systems specialist, on Friday assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Prior to assuming his new charge, Vice Admiral Vatsayan held various important operational, staff and training appointments, including at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in New Delhi.

"Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff #VCNS on 01 Aug 2025," the Navy posted on X. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988, the Flag Officer is a gunnery and missile systems specialist, it said.

"He held various important operational, staff and training appointments including DCIDS (Policy, Plans and Force Development) and DCIDS Ops at @HQ_IDS_India, Chief of Staff @IN_HQENC, Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and ACNS Policy and Plans at #NHQ," the Navy posted.

He succeeds Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who on Thursday assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), Western Naval Command (WNC), taking over from Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh at a ceremonial parade held at INS Shikra.