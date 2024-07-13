ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Calls For Employment To Locals, Better Connectivity To Prevent Migration From Border Villages

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday emphasized on the need to provide employment opportunities to local residents and increase connectivity to prevent migration from border villages for better livelihood.

Chairing a high-level review meeting over the implementation of ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in New Delhi, Shah said that CAPFs and Army deployed around the border villages should encourage purchase of local agricultural and handicraft products through cooperatives.

“Residents of the nearby villages should get the benefit of healthcare facilities available for Army and CAPFs. There should be emphasis on maximum use of renewable energy sources like solar energy and wind mills in vibrant villages,” he said.

During the meeting, Shah said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the all-round development of the border villages. He directed to continue the efforts being made by senior ministers and officials to better understand the issues of border villages under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

So far, more than 6000 events have been organised in these border villages, which include about 4,000 service delivery and awareness camps. More than 600 projects have been sanctioned by the Centre for employment generation in these villages. During the meeting, the Home Minister laid special emphasis on review at the highest level at regular intervals to dispose of pending issues.