Exclusive: Vibrant Villages Programme Aims To Augment Overall Border Security: Border Management Secretary

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II, initiated by the central government, aims to augment overall border security. This also aims to bring transformational changes to assure the availability of livelihood opportunities at the village and cluster of villages level along India’s international border. According to the centre, these steps will incentivise people to stay in their native villages, thus reversing any out-migration in search of livelihood opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Border Management in the Home Ministry, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also definitely be a force multiplier in Border ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and will help in enhancing border security. He said that the government has taken several initiatives to enhance the infrastructure in the border areas.

Excerpts of the interview:

ETB: The Central government has approved Vibrant Village Programme II with a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore for 17 States, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and others till the FY 2028-29. What will be its positive impact on the bordering villages?

RK: Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II envisages the comprehensive development of select border villages, which are strategically important and are facing developmental issues.

Under this programme, thrust will be on saturation of all ongoing central and state schemes with the vision of a whole-of-government approach at the individual, household and community level through convergence and providing livelihood opportunities through harnessing of local resources, local tourism, cultural, agro-horticulture and animal husbandry activities. These steps will bring transformational changes to assure the availability of livelihood opportunities at the village/cluster of villages level.

These steps will incentivise people to stay in their native villages, thus reversing any out-migration in search of livelihood opportunities. This will help in augmenting overall border security.

ETB: Do you think that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will improve border management activities? Are you using AI in border management?

RK: AI will definitely be a force multiplier in Border ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and will help in enhancing border security. Through bundled AI and data fusion of various inputs, actionable strategies would assist in more effective operations to ensure effective border management.

As these technologies are constantly evolving, various stakeholders managing the borders would need to synergise their efforts through tech-intensive surveillance to be effective in securing and managing our borders. The use cases for deploying AI in border management are also constantly evolving.

ETB: What about the border fencing along the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar sides? Are you facing any issues in fencing work?