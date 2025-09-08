Exclusive: Vibrant Villages Programme Aims To Augment Overall Border Security: Border Management Secretary
For enhancing India’s border with China, a number of initiatives have been taken to enhance the infrastructure, including construction of border roads and border outposts.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II, initiated by the central government, aims to augment overall border security. This also aims to bring transformational changes to assure the availability of livelihood opportunities at the village and cluster of villages level along India’s international border. According to the centre, these steps will incentivise people to stay in their native villages, thus reversing any out-migration in search of livelihood opportunities.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Border Management in the Home Ministry, said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also definitely be a force multiplier in Border ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and will help in enhancing border security. He said that the government has taken several initiatives to enhance the infrastructure in the border areas.
Excerpts of the interview:
ETB: The Central government has approved Vibrant Village Programme II with a total outlay of Rs 6,839 crore for 17 States, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, J&K (UT), Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and others till the FY 2028-29. What will be its positive impact on the bordering villages?
RK: Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II envisages the comprehensive development of select border villages, which are strategically important and are facing developmental issues.
Under this programme, thrust will be on saturation of all ongoing central and state schemes with the vision of a whole-of-government approach at the individual, household and community level through convergence and providing livelihood opportunities through harnessing of local resources, local tourism, cultural, agro-horticulture and animal husbandry activities. These steps will bring transformational changes to assure the availability of livelihood opportunities at the village/cluster of villages level.
These steps will incentivise people to stay in their native villages, thus reversing any out-migration in search of livelihood opportunities. This will help in augmenting overall border security.
ETB: Do you think that the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will improve border management activities? Are you using AI in border management?
RK: AI will definitely be a force multiplier in Border ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and will help in enhancing border security. Through bundled AI and data fusion of various inputs, actionable strategies would assist in more effective operations to ensure effective border management.
As these technologies are constantly evolving, various stakeholders managing the borders would need to synergise their efforts through tech-intensive surveillance to be effective in securing and managing our borders. The use cases for deploying AI in border management are also constantly evolving.
ETB: What about the border fencing along the India-Bangladesh and India-Myanmar sides? Are you facing any issues in fencing work?
RK: Border fencing works on the Indo-Myanmar border, and the remaining stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border have been taken up. Any issues being faced are being continuously resolved with the active involvement of the concerned stakeholders.
ETB: Are you adopting smart fencing along the international border areas of J&K and Assam?
RK: The objective of fencing is to secure the international land borders fully. The new design of the fence incorporates modern features, such as anti-cut, anti-rust and anti-climb characteristics.
ETB: Any latest initiative for the development of Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at various locations on the international borders of the country, and measures to strengthen Coastal Security?
RK: India shares 15,106 km of land borders with seven neighbouring countries, with more than 100 designated entry/exit points. The Government of India has decided to develop Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at the selected designated entry/exit points for facilitating cargo and passenger movement.
For this purpose, the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) has been established for overseeing the construction, management and maintenance of Land Ports/Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at the designated entry/exit points on our land borders. Out of the 26 entry/exit points considered under Phase-1, currently 15 ICPs have been developed and operationalised. Further, 11 more ICPs are currently under development.
For strengthening coastal security, two schemes, namely, the Coastal Security Scheme-I and the Coastal Security Scheme-II, have already been implemented in all the coastal states and UTs. Under these two schemes, all the coastal states and UTs have been provided with full support to modernise their coastal security infrastructure and improve their capacities to effectively monitor their coastlines and ensure coastal security.
All efforts are being taken to modernise the entire coastal security framework in the country.
ETB: What about the comprehensive Integrated Border Management System along the India-Pakistan Border (IPB) & India-Bangladesh Border (IBB)?
RK: The Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) is basically an integration of manpower, sensors, networks, intelligence and command & control solutions. The various feasible modern technology-based options are being considered for effective border security and management along our international land borders.
ETB: India’s border with China is also very critical. Any latest initiative to enhance the border management along the Indo-China international border?
RK: To enhance border security and management along the Indo-China border, a number of initiatives have been taken to enhance the infrastructure in the border areas. These include construction of border roads, border outposts and enhanced monitoring and surveillance measures along the border. The Vibrant Village Programme is also being implemented for the comprehensive development of select villages along the Indo-China border.
Read More