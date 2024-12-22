ETV Bharat / bharat

VHP's Jalabhishek Yatra To 300-Year-Old Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple Stopped

Varanasi ADM Alok Kumar said as the matter of reopening the temple is under investigation, VHP members were asked to perform it after 10 days.

VHP members at the Jalabhishek Yatra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Varanasi: The Jalabhishek Yatra by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to the Siddheswar Mahadev Temple in Madanpur, Kashi which reopened after 300 years was stopped by the district administration on Sunday and the devotees were asked to perform the same after 10 days when the investigation is over.

The temple was closed during the Muslim rule and the demand by the followers of Sanatan Dharma for its reopening has been growing louder following which an investigation was initiated.

Amid the process, VHP decided to perform the Jalabhishek ritual on Sunday. Dozens of VHP members reached Englishiya Line to fetch water from three rivers for the water consecration of the deity and started proceeding towards the temple with the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram. They were stopped by a team from the district administration near the VHP office.

"We set out with our team today (Sunday) to perform Jalabhishek at Siddheshwar Mahadev temple in Madanpur, but the administration stopped us. I will inspect the temple within 10 days and will allow them to perform Jalabhishek," VHP metropolitan president Rajesh said.

ADM Alok Kumar, who was present on the spot, said the workers were heading to Siddheshwar Mahadev Temple, but the administration is investigating it, due to which they are not being allowed to perform Jalabhishek. Soon after the investigation, they will be allowed to do it.

