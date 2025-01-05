ETV Bharat / bharat

VHP Says Acquittal Of Nanded Blast Accused 'Tight Slap' On Congress

The reaction came after a sessions court in Maharashtra's Nanded acquitted on Saturday all nine surviving accused in the 2006 blast case.

VHP Says Acquittal Of Nanded Blast Accused 'Tight Slap' On Congress
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: The VHP on Sunday termed the acquittal of the 2006 Nanded blast accused a "tight slap" on the Congress' face and asked the party's top leadership to apologise to Hindu society.

The reaction came after a sessions court in Maharashtra's Nanded acquitted on Saturday all nine surviving accused in the 2006 blast case.

"The Congress' dream of proving Hindus to be terrorists in the 2006 Nanded blast case stands exposed, with the court acquitting all the persons made accused in the case during Congress rule," Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

He claimed the Congress and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had already been "exposed" in the Malegaon blast case.

"After 19 years, the Nanded court acquitted all the accused and slapped the Congress hard on its face for its anti-Hindu misdeeds," Bansal said.

"At least now, the top leadership of the Congress should apologise to Hindu society," he added.

The case pertains to an explosion at the home of Laxman Rajkondwar -- allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Nanded city -- on the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2006.

His son Naresh Rajkondwar and VHP activist Himanshu Panse were killed in the blast, allegedly while assembling an explosive device, the investigators had claimed.

The case was initially investigated by the Maharashtra ATS before being transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to defence lawyer Nitin Runwal, 49 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

However, the prosecution could not prove that the incident was a "bomb blast" and not the explosion of a gas cylinder or some other inflammable object, he told PTI on Saturday.

The Congress was in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra at the time of the incident.

