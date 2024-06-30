VHP Protests Against Owaisi's 'Jai Palestine' Slogan At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a protest against AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his "Jai Palestine" slogan during the swearing-in ceremony in the Lok Sabha.

The VHP said Owaisi's slogan displayed "allegiance to a foreign nation" while taking oath as an MP in Parliament. In a statement issued on Sunday, the VHP said that Owaisi has previously refused to say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", which it said was an insult to the Constitution.

The protest at Jantar Mantar against Owaisi, a five-time MP, was led by the VHP's youth wing, Bajrang Dal. Several leaders from the VHP and Bajrang Dal attended the demonstration.

Owaisi's slogan on conflict-hit Palestine triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha with objections by some members of the treasury benches. Radha Mohan Singh, who was in the Chair at the time, assured them that anything apart from the oath won't go on record.

Owaisi, however, justified his slogans at the oath-taking ceremony on June 25, telling reporters later that there was nothing wrong with saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".