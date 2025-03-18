ETV Bharat / bharat

Won’t Tolerate Glorification Of Aurangzeb: VHP On Nagpur Violence

Nagpur: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday said it won’t tolerate any attempts at glorification of Aurangzeb, after protests against the Mughal emperor’s tomb triggered violence in Nagpur. The administration should take stern action against those responsible for the violence in Nagpur on Monday, VHP Vidarbha Prant Sah Mantri Devesh Mishra told reporters here.

Mishra also rubbished claims of a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nagpur, which apparently triggered the violence.

The demonstrations in Nagpur were among many held across the state on Monday to demand for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a demand being fanned by BJP and ruling alliance leaders, including by CM Devendra Fadnavis, for the past few days.