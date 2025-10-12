ETV Bharat / bharat

Veterinary Expert At Pantnagar University Develops First Aid Kit For Animals

He explained, "Animal husbandry is a major source of employment in India creating the second largest employment opportunity in the villages after agriculture. Animals, like humans, also fall ill. But when a human falls ill, he or she reports it and the people around understand their problem and they can be treated. But animals cannot speak and this makes their treatment difficult.”

Dr Singh claims that this is the first such complete kit in veterinary science allowing the animal owners and doctors to immediately begin treatment of sick animals in the field while potentially saving their lives. He said that till now, no animal first aid kit existed in India.

He presented this kit at a national conference in Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where more than 400 veterinary scientists have gathered.​​​​​

Jabalpur: Providing first aid to the animals in case of injuries and diseases is a major challenge faced by animal owners. However, Dr. Jawaharlal Singh of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand has tried to address this concern by developing a first aid kit for the primary treatment of animal diseases.

He also highlighted the major problem related to the unavailability of veterinarians at a close call since they are not readily available everywhere. In such situations, sick animals often die and this is a significant loss for livestock owners. He said that this kit has been developed with this in mind.​

He went on to explain, “Just as there are 14 types of systems in the human body, there are the same number of systems in the animal body. Animals also suffer from diseases related to these systems. This kit can provide primary treatment for every disease related to animals. The animal owner will not need to wait for a doctor for treating even the minor ailments. Some 72 items have been included in the kit. Along with the medicines to treat the diseases, there is some equipment to detect the ailments.”

He said there are medicines to treat the animal that has eaten something poisonous or even in case of snake bite or that from a poisonous insect. He pointed out that quite often the stomach of animals gets bloated due to excessive gas formation that is taken care of by making a small hole in the stomach. This primary treatment of the animal can be done scientifically with the help of this kit.

Dr Singh said, "There are many first aid kits available in the market for the primary treatment of humans but none are available for the animals. Therefore, the University worked on this subject and now this kit is ready. It costs approximately Rs 3,000 and is quite affordable when compared to the high cost of the expensive animals.

Dr Singh presented this first aid kit to the Animal Husbandry Minister of Madhya Pradesh Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel.

Retired Director of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University, Dr. R.K. Bagherwal said, " Even the veterinarians currently do not have a first aid kit that they can use to diagnose and treat diseases of animals in the field. Therefore, this first aid kit is not only beneficial for animal breeders but also for veterinarians."

