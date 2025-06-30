Veteran Kerala Politician VS Achuthanandan Continues To Be Critical Condition

Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of V.S. Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics and former Chief Minister, remains critical. Following a directive from the state's Health Department, a team of expert doctors from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College visited the SUT Hospital, where he is admitted, to assess his health.

Health Status and Treatment Details: The 101-year-old leader was hospitalised last Monday after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. Since then, he has been under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with the support of a ventilator. Due to age-related health issues, he had been resting at home for the past few years under the continuous monitoring of a specialist medical team.

There was a slight improvement in the function of his brain and kidneys since Friday. However, his health deteriorated again this morning. A medical bulletin released at 12 noon today stated that intensive efforts are underway to stabilise his blood pressure and kidney function.

Expert Medical Team Monitoring: The expert team of doctors appointed by the government includes specialists from the Neurology, Nephrology, and Cardiology departments of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. This team will submit a detailed evaluation report on his condition to the Health Department. The hospital's medical board also convened this morning to review the progress of his treatment. The Health Department has confirmed that in collaboration with hospital authorities, he is receiving the best possible medical care.

Political World and Public Await with Concern: The news of V.S. Achuthanandan's critical health has caused deep concern across the political spectrum in Kerala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cabinet ministers, and leaders of various political parties are in constant contact with hospital authorities to monitor his condition. The general public is also waiting with bated breath, offering prayers for the recovery of their beloved leader.