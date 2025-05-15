Veteran Kerala CPI(M) Leader G Sudhakaran Openly Admits To Rigging In 1989 Lok Sabha Election

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala minister, G Sudhakaran has openly admitted to tampering with postal ballots in favour of his party candidate in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI(M) veteran made the shocking admission during an address at a gathering of former NGO Union leaders in Alappuzha, as part of the NGO Union state conference on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Sudhakaran admitted to opening, scrutinizing, and modifying postal ballots, saying he was willing to face any legal action.

"NGO Union members must vote for the Left alone through postal voting. Few do it. When our party leader K.V. Devadas contested in Parliament from Alappuzha, we opened, scrutinized, and changed postal ballots in the district committee office. 15% votes had gone in favor of the rival candidate. Whether a case can be registered against me or not now is not important," Sudhakaran asserted.

Interestingly, despite the alleged rigging in favour of the CPI(M) candidate as claimed by Sudhakaran, Devadas was comprehensively defeated by his opponent Congress candidate Vakkam Purushothaman by around 18000 votes in the 1989 general election.

"There is no compulsion of all members of the NGO Union voting for the Left, and instructions are not given. The NGO Union is a non-political body. Anyone belonging to any party can become a member. But during election time, one has to declare openly whom he will vote for," he said adding "Don't think that nobody will come to know what you are doing by sealing and posting the postal ballot”.

Election Body Takes Note

In the wake of the shocking claim Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Ratan U. Khelkar said that the statements made by G. Sudhakaran amounted to a serious offense under Sections 136 and 128 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and ordered the registration of an FIR. He also asked the Alappuzha District Election Officer to make a thorough inquiry and file a report in the case.