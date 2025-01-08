ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Journalist, Filmmaker Pritish Nandy Dies At 73; Anupam Kher Calls Him ‘Brave Editor'

Veteran journalist Pritish Nandy died at the age of 73 due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Veteran Journalist, Filmmaker Pritish Nandy Dies At 73; Kher Calls Him 'Brave Editor'
File photo of Veteran journalist Pritish Nandy (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 13 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

Mumbai: Veteran journalist, poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday, sources close to him said.

73-year-old Nandy died after a cardiac arrest at his home in south Mumbai. His last rites were performed in the evening, they said. In a post on X, veteran actor and Nandy's friend Anupam Kher paid glowing tributes to him.

"Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!" Kher wrote.

"He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly The Illustrated Weekly," Kher added.

Nandy was a former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena and also an animal rights advocate.

His company, Pritish Nandy Communications, made movies like 'Sur', 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', and 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' and also produced the web series 'Four More Shots Please!' Nandy wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English. (With inputs from PTI)

