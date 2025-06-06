Veteran Congress Leader Thenala Balakrishna Pillai Passes Away At 94

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and former KPCC president, Thenala Balakrishna Pillai, passed away at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. He was 94.

He was admitted in the hospital following age-related health issues. His body will be taken to his residence in Mukkola, Nettayam in Thiruvananthapuram for people to pay their last tributes.

Born on March 11, 1931 to Thenala N. Govinda Pillai and Eswariamma in Sooranad village in Kunnathur taluk of Kollam district, Thenala was elected as MLA from Adoor constituency twice and served as MP for three terms.

He started his political career as the Congress Pulikulam Ward Committee President. Later, he served as the President of Kunnathur Block Congress Committee and Sooranad Mandal Congress Committee. Later, he became the President of Kollam DCC.

He has been a member of KPCC since 1962. He was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly from Adoor in 1977 and 1982. He had contested the Assembly elections from Adoor in 1967, 1980 and 1987 but was defeated.

In 1998, Thenala became the KPCC President in place of Vayalar Ravi, had who resigned. Under his leadership, the UDF won a landslide victory in the 2001 Assembly elections. Later, in 2001, he resigned as the President in favour of K. Muraleedharan.

In 2004, after K Muraleedharan became a cabinet minister in the A K Antony government, Thenala was re-elected as the President of the KPCC, replacing the interim President P P Thankachan. He held this position till 2005 after which, Ramesh Chennithala became the President.

Thenala also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for three terms during 1991-1992, 1992-1998 and 2003-2009.