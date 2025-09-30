ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi BJP's First President And 6-Time MP Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away; PM Modi Condoles Demise

New Delhi: Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and five-time MP from Delhi, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for the last few days, party sources said.

"With deep sorrow, we have to inform that senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and the first president of Delhi BJP, Prof. Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away this morning," Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement.

His life was an example of simplicity and dedication to public service. Since the days of Jan Sangh, he worked tirelessly to expand the ideology of the Sangh in Delhi, Sachdeva said. "His life has always been, and will continue to be, a source of inspiration for all BJP workers," he added.

Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Vijay Malhotra had played a crucial role in strengthening the party in the national capital.