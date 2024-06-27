Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Discharged From AIIMS

New Delhi: Senior and veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Wednesday night, has been discharged on Thursday.
The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was evaluated by a team of doctors from different specialities including urology and geriatric medicine and is learnt to have undergone a minor procedure. "Advani was admitted for old age-related issues and has been discharged," the AIIMS official said. Advani was admitted to the old private ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.
Advani was conferred with Bharat Ratna by President Draupadi Murmu on March 30, 2024. Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, he joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005.