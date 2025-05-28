ETV Bharat / bharat

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Dies In Mohali

Dhindsa was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. He died following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali.

File photo of Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (ANI)
By PTI

Published : May 28, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST

Chandigarh: Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa died Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

Dhindsa was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, said a family source. Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa was a finance minister in the erstwhile Akali government.

Sukhdev Dhindsa was Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur from the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilizers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

