Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Dies In Mohali

Chandigarh: Veteran Akali leader and former Union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa died Wednesday evening following age-related health issues at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 89.

Dhindsa was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, said a family source. Dhindsa's son Parminder Singh Dhindsa was a finance minister in the erstwhile Akali government.

Sukhdev Dhindsa was Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur from the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was the Union minister of sports, chemicals and fertilizers in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.