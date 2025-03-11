ETV Bharat / bharat

Vessel Communication For Helping Deep-Sea Fishermen

New Delhi: While a fisherman goes in deep seas in search of better catch, his family lives in anxiety and uncertainty because both are not able to establish communication with each other due to lack of technology. Now, the situation will change as vessel communication and support system is set to be implemented.

Narrating her experience, wife of a fisherman told ETV Bharat, “Whenever Asif goes to the deep seas for 10-15 days, the whole family lives in anxiety because we cannot talk or contact him due to lack of communication means. The situation turns more grim when we see any bad weather forecast but can't alert him.”

Talking about communication issues during the fishing at deep seas, fisherman Ali Mohammad, told ETV Bharat, “Transponders have already been fitted in our boats for vessel communication systems but the system is yet to be made functional.”

Elaborating about the differences between traditional methods and new-age technology for communication, Mohammad said In the traditional system, fishermen go into deep seas in a group of six to seven boats and follow each other’s movement, keeping track of other boats. There are several sign codes to get help from others. For example during technical glitch, diesel shirtage and navigation difficulty, a fisherman raises sign flag at the boat to inform the other boat for help. In case, a fisherman does not have a flag then he can use his shirt or other piece of cloth for the purpose. However, under modern technology, a device, transponder, is fitted in the boat and the application is downloaded on a mobile phone to establish communication with nearby boats or control rooms.

Similarly, there is no method to get advance information or weather forecasts regarding adverse weather conditions or cyclones. The fishermen predict weather conditions as per their experience but new technology will provide them information in advance. Thus, fishermen can be alerted through messages when they are in the sea.

Another fisherman, Abla Bhai Waghel, told ETV Bharat, “Fisherman’s life is very tough as we have to face challenges and unpredictable situations especially when we are in deep sea. We have to move forward in sea as per our experience and sense of knowledge in traditional fishing method. Life will be easy at some point after implementing the vessel communication system because we will receive advanced information.”

Government’s Plan for vessel communication:

The department of fisheries has approved a project on the National Rollout Plan for Vessel Communication and Support System in about one lakh marine fishing vessels including mechanised and motorised vessels across 9 coastal states and 4 Union Territories. The transponders will be provided to the fishermen with a 60:40 funding pattern between Centre and State and 100 per cent share for UTs, the ministry said.

This system aims to ensure safety and security of the fishermen while at sea for fishing by enabling them for two-way communication, which was not possible beyond mobile coverage range before introduction of this technology. For safety and security, government took this step and approved implementation of vessel communication so that fishermen don’t face lack of information, miss optimal routes, and uncertainties of calamities, the Ministry informed.

System helped fishermen:

As per Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying information, Vessel Communication and Support System proved a helpful system for fishermen during the last October when Cyclone DANA had approached Odisha coast. At that time Odisha state authorities issued a warning based on the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin. These warnings were issued to fishermen using the Vessel Communication and Support System that helped in saving the life of the fishermen out at sea.

New Technology:

The vessel communication and support system is indigenous technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure safety of fishermen. The system installation of transponders for monitoring, control and surveillance is a network that provides communication services to marine fishing vessels to ensure safety of fishermen out at sea using satellite-based communication.

