Vessel Communication For Helping Deep-Sea Fishermen

New Delhi: While a fisherman goes in deep seas in search of better catch, his family lives in anxiety and uncertainty because both are not able to establish communication with each other due to lack of technology. Now, the situation will change as vessel communication and support system is set to be implemented.
Narrating her experience, wife of a fisherman told ETV Bharat, “Whenever Asif goes to the deep seas for 10-15 days, the whole family lives in anxiety because we cannot talk or contact him due to lack of communication means. The situation turns more grim when we see any bad weather forecast but can't alert him.”
Talking about communication issues during the fishing at deep seas, fisherman Ali Mohammad, told ETV Bharat, “Transponders have already been fitted in our boats for vessel communication systems but the system is yet to be made functional.”
Elaborating about the differences between traditional methods and new-age technology for communication, Mohammad said In the traditional system, fishermen go into deep seas in a group of six to seven boats and follow each other’s movement, keeping track of other boats. There are several sign codes to get help from others. For example during technical glitch, diesel shirtage and navigation difficulty, a fisherman raises sign flag at the boat to inform the other boat for help. In case, a fisherman does not have a flag then he can use his shirt or other piece of cloth for the purpose. However, under modern technology, a device, transponder, is fitted in the boat and the application is downloaded on a mobile phone to establish communication with nearby boats or control rooms.
Similarly, there is no method to get advance information or weather forecasts regarding adverse weather conditions or cyclones. The fishermen predict weather conditions as per their experience but new technology will provide them information in advance. Thus, fishermen can be alerted through messages when they are in the sea.
Another fisherman, Abla Bhai Waghel, told ETV Bharat, “Fisherman’s life is very tough as we have to face challenges and unpredictable situations especially when we are in deep sea. We have to move forward in sea as per our experience and sense of knowledge in traditional fishing method. Life will be easy at some point after implementing the vessel communication system because we will receive advanced information.”
Government’s Plan for vessel communication:
The department of fisheries has approved a project on the National Rollout Plan for Vessel Communication and Support System in about one lakh marine fishing vessels including mechanised and motorised vessels across 9 coastal states and 4 Union Territories. The transponders will be provided to the fishermen with a 60:40 funding pattern between Centre and State and 100 per cent share for UTs, the ministry said.
This system aims to ensure safety and security of the fishermen while at sea for fishing by enabling them for two-way communication, which was not possible beyond mobile coverage range before introduction of this technology. For safety and security, government took this step and approved implementation of vessel communication so that fishermen don’t face lack of information, miss optimal routes, and uncertainties of calamities, the Ministry informed.
System helped fishermen:
As per Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying information, Vessel Communication and Support System proved a helpful system for fishermen during the last October when Cyclone DANA had approached Odisha coast. At that time Odisha state authorities issued a warning based on the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin. These warnings were issued to fishermen using the Vessel Communication and Support System that helped in saving the life of the fishermen out at sea.
New Technology:
The vessel communication and support system is indigenous technology developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure safety of fishermen. The system installation of transponders for monitoring, control and surveillance is a network that provides communication services to marine fishing vessels to ensure safety of fishermen out at sea using satellite-based communication.
Smartphone Application:
Transponders have been installed on marine fishing vessels along with smartphone Apps for fishermen. Besides, there are GSAT-6, GSAT-N3 satellite, and earth station and IT infrastructure and Hub software elements at Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, State Monitoring Centres in all Coastal States/UTs and a Data backup and archival centre at department of fisheries in New Delhi.
According to the Ministry, the transponders mounted on marine fishing vessels will communicate with ground stations at INCOIS using the GSAT satellite for reporting its location and two-way emergency communication with the control centre. The Hub software installed at the Centralised Data Centre at INCOIS processes position and messaging data received from transponders and broadcasts, weather alerts and emergency messages to fishermen.
Traditional method:
The authorities have depended on very high frequency radio and phone calls to contact vessels, depending on boat owners to provide their exact locations in traditional method, which posed significant challenges, as locating mechanised trawlers in distant waters was often difficult. Moreover, some owners were unable to provide precise information on their vessel numbers and locations. This lack of accurate data hindered effective communication and posed serious risks to the safety of the fishermen at sea, as per government data.
Before starting the trip, fisherman on his smartphone device gets an application including Vessel ID for identification for his boat, compass for navigation, weather information, potential for availability of fish, live location, harbour, message, contacts and SOS for emergency situations.
Distribution of Transponders:
Total of 42,316 mechanised and 46,900 motorised have been distributed. Andaman and Nicobar (Motor 1561 and Mech 113), Andhra Pradesh (motor 2864 and mech 1620), Daman and Diu (motor 130 and mech 1625), Goa (mech 859), Gujarat (motor 8600 and mech 1632), Karnataka (motor 1091 and mech 4646), Kerala (2648/3352), Lakshadweep (810/0), Maharashtra (4047/7913), Odisha (350/1733), Puducherry (2465/582), Tamil Nadu (7373/0), and West Bengal (5091/3553), and FSI+CIFNET (0/14).
Benefits:
Four main stakeholders will be benefited of this system. Fishermen can get weather and fishing zone alerts, boart owners can get real-time location tracking of boats communication with boat crew, fishing department will be able to broadcast emergency alerts to the boats tracking, and maritime security personnel will monitor the boats for coastal security aid in search and rescue operations.
Monitoring stations:
Monitoring stations at 73 locations nationwide have been set up in 9 coastal stations and 4 Union Territories.
Indian Fishermen apprehension:
As per Rajya Sabha data February 2025, sustained diplomatic efforts of the government have secured the release and repatriation of 535 fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities since 2024. Apprehensions of Indian fishermen abroad in different countries are Sri Lanka 98 (39 under trial, 59 serving sentences), Pakistan 217, Bahrain 4, Saudi Arabia 28, and Kuwait 4. Indian fishermen were reportedly attacked over the last three years by Sri Lanka Navy, 2025 (1), 2024 (3), 2023 (6), and 2022 (3). However, incidents of attack on Indian fishermen by Pakistan Navy were reported during 2022-2024 (3).