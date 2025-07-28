ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Very Disturbing And Alarming': SC Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Report Over Dog Bites Leading To Rabies

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan cited a report published in an English daily saying the figures were alarming and disturbing.

Stray dogs sleeping on a traffic police point in Guwahati, Assam
Stray dogs sleeping on a traffic police point in Guwahati, Assam (File/ANI)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : July 28, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of a media report of a dog bite incident leading to rabies.

Citing a news report in an English daily, a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the news item is "very disturbing and alarming".

"The news item contains some alarming and disturbing figures and facts…”, said the bench, as it took cognisance of the news report, which was about the death of a six-year-old girl, who was attacked by a rabid stray dog, in the national capital.

The bench said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the elderly were falling prey to the dreadful disease. “We take suo motu cognisance of this news item," said the bench, and asked the registry to register it as a suo motu petition in public interest.

"Let this order be placed along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders," the bench said.

The apex court, earlier this month, while hearing a separate plea alleging harassment over feeding of community dogs in Noida, had asked the petitioner, "Why don't you feed them in your own house?"

The top court told the petitioner's counsel, "We should leave every lane, every road open for these large-hearted people? There is all space for these animals, no space for humans. Why don't you feed them in your own house? Nobody is stopping you."

The apex court made these observations on a plea arising out of a March 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court. The petitioner claimed harassment and said she was unable to feed community dogs in line with the Animal Birth Control Rules.

Read More:

  1. Rampant Dog Bites In Gwalior: 70,000 Cases Reported In 11 Months
  2. Karnataka: Dog bite cases increase in 2023; 10 percent victims bitten by pet canines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of a media report of a dog bite incident leading to rabies.

Citing a news report in an English daily, a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the news item is "very disturbing and alarming".

"The news item contains some alarming and disturbing figures and facts…”, said the bench, as it took cognisance of the news report, which was about the death of a six-year-old girl, who was attacked by a rabid stray dog, in the national capital.

The bench said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the elderly were falling prey to the dreadful disease. “We take suo motu cognisance of this news item," said the bench, and asked the registry to register it as a suo motu petition in public interest.

"Let this order be placed along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders," the bench said.

The apex court, earlier this month, while hearing a separate plea alleging harassment over feeding of community dogs in Noida, had asked the petitioner, "Why don't you feed them in your own house?"

The top court told the petitioner's counsel, "We should leave every lane, every road open for these large-hearted people? There is all space for these animals, no space for humans. Why don't you feed them in your own house? Nobody is stopping you."

The apex court made these observations on a plea arising out of a March 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court. The petitioner claimed harassment and said she was unable to feed community dogs in line with the Animal Birth Control Rules.

Read More:

  1. Rampant Dog Bites In Gwalior: 70,000 Cases Reported In 11 Months
  2. Karnataka: Dog bite cases increase in 2023; 10 percent victims bitten by pet canines

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RABIESSUPREME COURT ON RABIESDOG BITE CASESSC DOG BITE RABIES

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Maha Vir Chakra Col Sonam Wangchuk Recalls Ladakh Scouts' Role In India's Victory

Calming Yoga Poses That Will Support Your Gut Health And Improve Digestion

Meet Nushver, The Metal Band From Mumbai Turning Mortality Into Melody

Interview | 'The Kargil War Lasted 52 Days, But We Broke Pakistan In 22 Minutes In Operation Sindoor', Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.