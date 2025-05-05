'Very Damaging And Demoralising': SC Seeks Presence Of Samay Raina, Others For 'Ridiculing' Disabled

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the presence of five social media influencers, including “India’s Got Latent” host Samay Raina, even as the top court said the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute and no one can be allowed to demean anybody under the garb of the right, and ridiculing the disabled is ” very, very damaging and demoralising….”.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court was hearing a plea of an NGO, which alleged that they ridiculed persons with a rare disorder, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), on their show.

The bench said the influencers’ ridiculing such people is “damaging” and “demoralising”. “This is very, very damaging and demoralising. There are statutes which try to bring these people into the mainstream, and with one incident, the entire effort goes. You should think of some remedial and punitive action within the law,” the bench told senior advocate Aprajita Singh, representing the NGO. The bench said some punitive action was needed so that these things don’t happen again.

The bench said that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression is not absolute, and no one can be allowed to demean anybody under the garb of the right. The bench also considered framing guidelines on social media content concerning the disabled and people with rare disorders.

The bench asked the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to serve notice on the five influencers to ensure their presence in the court. The bench made it clear that if they fail to appear, then coercive action would be taken. The bench also sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the PIL of NGO ‘Cure SMA Foundation of India’.

The NGO moved before the apex court seeking direction on regulating social media content concerning disabled people and persons with rare disorders. The NGO cited the deficiencies in the existing legal framework and requested the court to formulate guidelines on online content.