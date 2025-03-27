'Very Concept Of Family Eroding, We Believe In Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam…': SC In A Mother-Son Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the very concept of 'family' is being eroded and today, we are not even able to retain the unity in the immediate family, while adjudicating an unfortunate case where parents are in litigation with their children (sons) and the children (sons) are in litigation with their parents. The apex court ruled in favour of a man, the oldest of five siblings, whose mother sought to evict him from her house.

A bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and S V N Bhatti said, "In India, we believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', i.e. the earth, as a whole, is one family. However, today we are not even able to retain the unity in the immediate family, what to say of building one family for the world. The very concept of 'family' is being eroded and we are on the brink of one person, one family".

Referring to the strained relations in the family, the bench said this is an unfortunate case where parents are in litigation with their children (sons) and the children (sons) are in litigation with their parents.

The top court made these observations on a plea filed by a woman seeking eviction of her eldest son from her house. In the present case, one Kallu Mal, who passed away eventually, and his wife, Samtola Devi, had five children, including three sons and two daughters. The parents' relations with their sons were not cordial. Consequently, on August 4, 2014, Kallu Mal made an application to the SDM, Sadar of District Sultanpur, alleging that his eldest son often beats him and tortures him mentally and physically, and sought appropriate action against him.

In 2017, parents initiated proceedings for the grant of maintenance against their two sons before the principal judge, family court, Sultanpur. The family court on December 4, 2018, awarded maintenance of Rs 4,000/- to Kallu Mal and Samtola Devi each, totalling Rs 8,000 per month payable equally by two sons by the 7th day of each calendar month. In 2018, against his parents’ wishes, the eldest son married a girl from another caste.

In 2019, the parents initiated proceedings under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, before the Maintenance Tribunal, Sub-Division Tehsil Sadar District Sultanpur. "Kallu Mal in the said case alleged that House No.778 Khairabad, Sultanpur, is his self-acquired property, which has shops in the lower part. In one of the shops, he was operating his utensil business from 1971 till 2010. Taking advantage of his illness, the business of the said shop was taken over by his eldest son, who later started pressuring him to sell out the house," noted the bench.

The father alleged that the son was not looking after his daily needs, not even his medical expenditure, rather was torturing him mentally and physically. He requested the tribunal to evict his eldest son from the house so that he could make his own arrangements for peaceful living.

The tribunal directed the son not to encroach upon any part of the house without the permission of his parents’ except the shop in which he was carrying out the business. The tribunal warned him of eviction proceedings if he continued to humiliate his parents.

The parents were not satisfied by the above decision and they preferred to appeal before the appellate tribunal, District Magistrate Sultanpur, which set aside the order passed by the SDM and directed the eviction of the oldest son.

The eldest son moved the Allahabad High Court, which set aside the eviction order but did not interfere with the other directions passed by the tribunal.

The apex court said it is not correct to allege that the property exclusively belongs to Kallu Mal and that the eldest son has no legal right to reside therein.

The bench said it is apparent that the father had transferred the house in favour of his two daughters and the two plots, one in favour of his son-in-law and the other to a stranger Amrita Singh, and he had gifted one shop to the younger daughter. “Therefore, ex-facie he ceases to be the owner of the property and it is up to the purchasers to initiate eviction proceedings, if any, against the occupants of any part of it”, said the apex court.

Justice Mithal, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said that there is no complaint or any material on record to indicate that after the aforesaid order, the eldest son has in any way humiliated his parents, especially the appellant (mother) or has interfered with her living.

The bench said it is not in dispute that he has been paying maintenance as directed by the family court. "If he has been living in a small portion of the house, may be of his father, in which he has no share and is continuing with the family business from the shop on the ground floor without interfering with the life of others, it does not appear to be prudent to order for his eviction as after all being a son he also has an implied license to live therein," said the bench.

The top court said there was no necessity for the extreme step for ordering the eviction of the son from a portion of the house rather the purpose could have been served by ordering maintenance as provided under Section 4/5 of the Senior Citizens Act and by restraining him from harassing the parents and interfering in their day-to-day life.

The apex court said the high court appears to be well within its jurisdiction to set aside the eviction order passed by the tribunal and to maintain the other conditions imposed by the tribunal.