Verdict Will Reinforce Power of Votes over Notes: Cong on SC Judgement on Electoral Bond Scheme

Congress welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict against the Modi Sarkar electoral bond scheme, stating it violated both Parliament and the Indian Constitution. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh praised the verdict for reinforcing the power of votes over notes and urged the Supreme Court to address the Election Commission's refusal to meet political parties on the VVPAT issue.

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the electoral bond scheme and said it will reinforce the power of votes over notes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court has held the much-touted Electoral Bonds scheme of the Modi Sarkar as violative of both laws passed by Parliament as well as the Constitution of India. The long-awaited verdict is hugely welcome and will reinforce the power of votes over notes," he said.

He added, "The Modi Sarkar has been inflicting ANYAY upon ANYAY on the Annadatas while privileging the Chandadatas, Ramesh said. We also hope that the Supreme Court will take note that the Election Commission has been consistently refusing to even meet with political parties on the issue of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)".

"If everything is transparent in the voting process, then why this obstinacy? he said. The Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme, saying it violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution," Ramesh said.

Notably, the controversial electoral bond scheme was struck down by the Supreme Court, citing violations of Article 19(1)(a) of the constitution involving the right to knowledge and the freedom of speech and expression.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud delivered two separate but unanimous judgments on petitions challenging the scheme. To increase transparency in political fundraising, the government announced the program on January 2, 2018, which was promoted as an alternative to financial contributions to political parties.

Previously, the scheme provided for the purchase of electoral bonds by citizens of India or by entities incorporated or established in India and didn't permit individuals to buy electoral bonds individually or jointly with others.(With PTI inputs).

