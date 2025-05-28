Vendors in One of the Biggest Fruit Markets in Alwar of Rajasthan Did Not Have Food Safety License

Ajmer: Instead of giving nutrients to the body fruits and vegetables are injecting deadly chemicals into our systems, rendering us sick and causing life threatening diseases.
If a recent campaign by the Rajasthan Food Safety Department is any indication this is the harsh reality that emerged from one of the biggest fruit and vegetable markets in Alwar, Rajasthan.
The Bhajanlal government of Rajasthan had instructed the Food Safety Department to launch a week-long campaign and raid wholesale sellers of fruits and vegetables vendors across the state to find out the use of deadly chemical agents in preservation of fruits and vegetables.
The raiding teams have collected samples for carrying out laboratory tests before initiating further action. Stern action is to be taken against the guilty after laboratory reports.
Food Safety Officer Deepak Kumar in Ajmer said that on the instructions of the state government, a special campaign was being run regarding fruits and vegetables.
“Under this, when we visited different wholesale markets in the biggest fruit market of Ajmer district, no one was found to have the license of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” said Kumar.
All wholesale fruit sellers have been instructed to keep a food license to carry out their business.
Apart from ethylene gas and spray, investigation has also been done regarding the use of deadly chemicals used in ripening fruits. Under this, some samples were also taken, which have been sent to the laboratory.
In two days, samples have been taken from more than 40 different places.
There are 80 fruit and vegetable wholesale shops in the main market of Ajmer fruit and vegetable located on Beawar Road. These vendors also have their own cold storage, where fruits are kept for a long time.
Meanwhile, many wholesale traders have also built chambers to ripen fruits. The department's investigation revealed that most of the fruit and vegetable wholesalers do not have FSSAI license and neither does anyone know about it. Therefore, the department officials have asked the wholesalers to immediately apply for FCI license.
Stickers on mangoes and apples:
District Food Safety Officer Deepak Kumar said that most of the traders were found to have stickers on mangoes and apples. These stickers are pasted with some gum. This is not right.
The traders defend that fruits with stickers come from outside. In such a situation, traders have been banned from buying fruits with stickers.
District Food Safety Officer Kesari Nandan Sharma said apart from ethylene, if fruits are ripened with any other deadly chemical, then it is a crime under the law and is also harmful for health.
Sharma said that earlier bananas used to be ripened on ice, but that involved spoiling large quantity of bananas. Ethylene is used to ripen papaya and mango. Earlier, fruits were ripened with calcium carbonate, which makes those fruits fatal for health.
Ethylene packets and sprays are available in the market. In the local language, people also know it as Chinese packet. Ethylene has been authorized to be used for ripening fruits by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Complaint of wax coating on foreign fruits: He told that the wholesalers of fruits have built chambers, in which all the fruits are ripened with ethylene. Fruits come to Ajmer's fruit market from Maharashtra's Nashik, Pune, Delhi, Gujarat. At the same time, apples are coming from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal.
Complaints are being received about wax coating on foreign fruits to keep them fresh for a long time. Hence, the department is also keeping an eye on cherry, avocado, kiwi, plum, apple, apricot, red apple etc. Foreign fruits have not been found in the fruit market, but more investigations will be done in the market and its samples will be sent to the laboratory.