Vendors in One of the Biggest Fruit Markets in Alwar of Rajasthan Did Not Have Food Safety License

Ajmer: Instead of giving nutrients to the body fruits and vegetables are injecting deadly chemicals into our systems, rendering us sick and causing life threatening diseases.

If a recent campaign by the Rajasthan Food Safety Department is any indication this is the harsh reality that emerged from one of the biggest fruit and vegetable markets in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The Bhajanlal government of Rajasthan had instructed the Food Safety Department to launch a week-long campaign and raid wholesale sellers of fruits and vegetables vendors across the state to find out the use of deadly chemical agents in preservation of fruits and vegetables.

The raiding teams have collected samples for carrying out laboratory tests before initiating further action. Stern action is to be taken against the guilty after laboratory reports.

Food Safety Officer Deepak Kumar in Ajmer said that on the instructions of the state government, a special campaign was being run regarding fruits and vegetables.

“Under this, when we visited different wholesale markets in the biggest fruit market of Ajmer district, no one was found to have the license of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI),” said Kumar.

All wholesale fruit sellers have been instructed to keep a food license to carry out their business.

Apart from ethylene gas and spray, investigation has also been done regarding the use of deadly chemicals used in ripening fruits. Under this, some samples were also taken, which have been sent to the laboratory.

In two days, samples have been taken from more than 40 different places.

There are 80 fruit and vegetable wholesale shops in the main market of Ajmer fruit and vegetable located on Beawar Road. These vendors also have their own cold storage, where fruits are kept for a long time.