Vehicles Skid On Oil-Spilt Badrinath Highway; Several Injured

Resident Anoop Bahuguna said oil leaked from some tanker at night and when bikes were passing through the stretch, they skidded on the slippery road.

A screengrab of bikes skidding on the slippery stretch
A screengrab of bikes skidding on the slippery stretch (ETV Bharat)
Srinagar Garhwal: Several two-wheelers skidded leaving many bikers injured on Monday morning on an oil-spilt stretch of the National Highway 7 passing through the middle of Srinagar City.

Resident Anoop Bahuguna said oil leaked from some tanker at night and when bikes were passing through the stretch, they skidded on the slippery road, leading to accidents. Many people have sustained serious injuries. This incident has raised questions about the administration and people's awareness of road safety.

A video from the Agency area of Srinagar Garhwal locality has been doing the rounds on social media showing vehicles skidding on the oil-smeared road. Some onlookers were seen helping the injured. The road is one of the busiest in the area.

In a separate but similar incident, two persons were killed and one injured when their motorcycle crashed into an unidentified vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Paharpur village on Rasra-Phephana road on Sunday night. Arvind Sahni (30), Dinesh Sahni (28) and Pawan Chauhan (26) from Mau district were going to attend a wedding, they said.

Police said the trio was taken to a district hospital where doctors declared Arvind and Dinesh dead upon arrival, while Pawan was undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are underway to arrest the unidentified vehicle that fled from the spot, SHO Ratnesh Singh said.

