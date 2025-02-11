Vehicle Owners Miffed Over Draft Proposed Increase In Fitness Certification Fees

New Delhi: Vehicle owners across the country are miffed over a draft proposed increase in fitness certification fees and covering two-wheelers under this rule, saying the move is unjustified, which will lead to chaos among people and they will have to make rounds at regional transport authorities unnecessarily.
Raising the points against the draft proposed fitness certification issue, Sourabh Kumar told ETV Bharat, "It is very painful for us that we have to scrap our private vehicles petrol used, cars and two-wheelers, after 15 years of registration in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). It is not clear in the notification whether we will be allowed to keep our old vehicles or not."
"The government should make arrangements so that we continue to keep our old vehicles at least for 20 years which will ease our financial burden to buy new cars or two-wheelers after 15 years," Kumar said.
As per the notification issued on February 7, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked to submit objections and suggestions to these draft rules, if any, may be sent to the Additional Secretary (Transport), or email.
Sandeep Bhardwaj, a vehicle owner, told ETV Bharat, "Several people are confused whether their private vehicles are covered under this draft proposed rule or not. But it is clear that Light motor vehicles have to get a renewal certificate of registration at 15 years and have to pay a charge of five thousand rupees. And pay Rs two thousand for renewal certificate after 20 years of motorcycle."
Mukesh Sharma said, "There are not enough transport authorities for examination or fitness check of vehicles. Currently, people have to wait in a long queue to get their vehicles checked. The government should increase the number of vehicle fitness centres across the country before implementing these norms."
As per the notification, in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules), in rule 81, for serial number (4B) and the entries relating thereto as renewal of certificate of registration at 15 years, motorcycle Rs One thousand, Light Motor Vehicle for Rs 5,000, and Imported motor vehicle (four or more wheeled) for Rs 40,000. Renewal of certificate of registration at and after 20 years, Rs 2,000 for motorcycle, Rs 10,000 for Light Motor Vehicle, and Rs 80,000 for imported motor vehicle (four or more wheeled).
"A failure to take swift corrective action will lead to inevitable nationwide protests, disruption of transport services and affecting the movement of goods and passengers. We sincerely hope that the government will acknowledge the grievances of the transport community and take the necessary steps to prevent such an escalation," a transporter Dr Harish Sabharwal said.
Vehicle owners have slammed this move, labelling it a severe financial burden on transporters. The transporters’ body is planning to hold a nationwide protest against the draft proposed hike in fitness certification.
A transporter Pravin Kumar Sethi told ETV Bharat, "Getting an appointment for vehicle checking is a cumbersome task for vehicle owners. We often make rounds to the transport office to get an appointment than a long wait for fitness check which is a very uphill task for people."
According to a vehicle owner, vehicles are being checked thoroughly for fitness including engine, body, and tyers.