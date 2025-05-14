Is Your Vehicle Licence In Delhi Expiring This Year? Do This To Avoid Certain Scrapping

New Delhi: Various strict measures are being taken to curb pollution in the capital city of Delhi. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a notice, asking the owners of the vehicles, whose licenses are expiring this year, to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by June 30 to get the vehicles registered in another state. If this is not done, people will have the only option of selling their vehicles as scrap.

It was also clarified that from July 1 this year, all old petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR that have been declared "end-of-life vehicles" will not get fuel. This includes petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. There are about 50 lakh such vehicles in Delhi, which are expiring.

No Objection Certificate: Vehicles registered in Delhi and 10 years old diesel and 15 years old petrol vehicles cannot run legally in the capital. It has been made mandatory for them to obtain NOC so that vehicle owners can get them re-registered in other states. The Delhi government has set a deadline of 30 June 2025 for this process. That is, vehicles which are becoming overaged this year. And the vehicle owners want to transfer their vehicle out of Delhi. They will have to obtain NOC from the Transport Department by 30 June.

Transport expert and retired Deputy Commissioner from Delhi Transport Department Anil Chikkara said that vehicle owners who want to register their old vehicles in another state should get NOC soon, otherwise they will be left with only the option of scrapping the vehicle. Owners must get NOC through their respective RTO office or online portal.

People can use the vehicles for a total period of 20 years by getting it registered in many districts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states of the country.

Instructions from the Transport Department: The Transport Department has clarified in the notice that strict action will be taken against those violating these instructions under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1989, which provide for fines and even imprisonment. In such a situation, all drivers have been advised that if their vehicle is expired, they should either get it scrapped or obtain an NOC to transfer it out of Delhi.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras are being installed at petrol pumps, CNG stations and parking places in Delhi, which will identify 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol vehicles. After this, the concerned pump operators will also be punished for giving fuel to such vehicles. Action will also be taken against the vehicle owners.

