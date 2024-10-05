ETV Bharat / bharat

Veg Thali Price Rises 11 Percent, Non-Veg Thali Cost Falls 2 Percent; Know Why

Hyderabad: The cost of preparing home-cooked veg thali rose 11 percent, while that of the non-veg thali declined 2 percent, a Crisil report revealed. The veg thali cost rose due to increase in the prices of vegetables, which collectively account for nearly 37% of the thali cost.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

In September 2024, the cost of veg thali rose owing to divergent trends in September while that of the non-veg variant (which costs twice as much as the veg) declined on-year, as per CRISIL MI&A Research estimates.