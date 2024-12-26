Veer Bal Diwas 2024: Celebrating Valour Of The 4 Sahibzaades

Hyderabad: Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated every year on 26 December. This day is dedicated to the bravery of the two younger Sahibzaades of the tenth Sikh Guru Govind Singh—9-year-old Baba Zorawar Singh and his younger brother, 5-year-old Baba Fateh Singh. On 26 December 1705, these great sons were bricked alive by Wazir Khan in retaliation for not converting to Islam.

17 Children Will Be Honored With National Child Award

President Draupadi Murmu will honour 17 children from 14 states and union territories with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development announced in a statement.

This will be the first time the National Child Awards will be given on December 26 instead of Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional achievements of children in seven categories - art and culture; bravery; innovation; science and technology; social service; sports and environment.

Veer Bal Diwas History

Guru Gobind Singh was the leader of the Sikhs in Punjab during the Mughal rule and had four sons known as the four Sahibzade Khalsa. In 1699, he founded the Khalsa Panth to protect the Sikh community from religious persecution. His sons, Ajit, Jujhar, Zorawar, and Fateh, were all part of the Khalsa and were born to three different wives.

Tragically, all four sons were killed by the Mughal army before they reached the age of 19. To honour their martyrdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last year that December 26 would be celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas.

Battle of Chamkaur

The battle of Chamkaur was fought on 21, 22, and 23 December 1704 at Chamkaur in Punjab. In this battle, Guru Gobind Singh's army defeated a huge army of Mughals. In this battle, Guru Gobind Singh's two elder sons Ajit Singh and Jujhar Singh were martyred.

In this battle, Guru Gobind Singh's most capable commander Uday Singh was killed. In this battle, Guru Gobind Singh's mother and his two younger sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were also separated.

However, in this war, both his elder Sahibzadas, 17-year-old Ajit Singh and 14-year-old Jujhar Singh were martyred, while Guru Gobind Singh's mother and both the younger Sahibzadas were treacherously arrested. They were taken to Bassi police station of Sirhind and kept in Thanda Burj overnight.

The next day, Sahibzadas, 9-year-old Zorawar Singh and 7-year-old Fateh Singh were brought to the court of Sirhind's Subedar Wazir Khan, where they were lured and threatened to convert, but they did not budge and refused to convert.

Due to this, a fatwa was issued and they were buried alive in the foundation. After the foundation wall suddenly collapsed, they were taken out and martyred by torture. At the same time, Mata Gujri also gave up her life in Thanda Burj.

Salute to Their Martyrdom

The story of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the Sahibzaade has been preserved through Sikh scriptures and historical texts, including the Sri Dasam Granth, Suraj Prakash Granth, Sri Gur Sobha, and accounts by historians such as Bhai Santokh Singh and Bhai Kesar Singh Chhibber. These sources not only document their sacrifices but also serve as a guiding light for future generations.

By revisiting their story, we draw inspiration to live with courage, faith, and a commitment to truth. Their legacy reminds us to work toward a world grounded in justice, compassion, and resilience.

The words of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

“When all other ways fail, it is righteous to take up the sword.” Yet Guru Ji also reminds us that the sword of wisdom and service is the most powerful weapon of all. May we walk this path with dignity, courage, and faith.

Veer Bal Diwas allows remembering the glorious chapter of Indian history and is celebrated to inspire the coming generations to follow the path of truth and religion.