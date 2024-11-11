VDGs Strengthen Vigilance Along J&K Borders After Two Guards Shot Dead By Militants In Kishtwar

Jammu: Amid rising militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir which recently witnessed the killing of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar district, the VDGs have redoubled vigilance alongside the security forces in guarding the borders.

To observe this vigilance, ETV Bharat visited ground zero in Makhwal and Chowki Choura in Akhnoor area of Jammu district where armed VDG members are stationed to secure the village, keeping a close watch on suspicious activity.

The alert Village Defense Guards told ETV Bharat that the said area used to be the easy route for militants to infiltrate into Kashmir valley. But due to the joint alertness of the security forces and VDGs, militants are not being allowed to enter into this territory, the guards said.

The VDGs in the region have not only killed several militants in past but also succeeded in capturing some militants in the past as well. Following the recent killings of two VDGs by militants in Kishtwar, the VDGs have become even more alert and are prepared to face any threat in the region.

Currently, there are around 30,000 VDGs in Jammu and Kashmir. In each village across different districts, a group of 5 to 7 VDG members are responsible for the security of the area.

These VDGs also provide security during weddings and other events in the villages. About a year ago, following the militant attack in Dangri, Rajouri, the government decided to equip the VDGs with automatic weapons. As a result, most VDGs are now armed with automatic rifles. Before receiving the guns, the army and police had provided the VDGs with specialized training in handling and operating weapons. Previously, the VDGs were equipped with .303 rifles.

A few months ago, in the Gunda-Khwas area, VDG member Purshottam Kumar shot a militant with his .303 rifle, after which he was awarded the Shaurya Chakra by the President of India.

During the earlier militant attack in Dangri, the VDGs' firing saved several lives. Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir's VDGs are continuously helping security forces in tackling militants in ongoing operations, further increasing the recognition of their contribution. That is why the government has now started providing VDGs with a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 for their service, to encourage them to carry out their duties with greater responsibility and enthusiasm.