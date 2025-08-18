VC Appointment In Kerala Universities: SC Appoints Justice Dhulia As Head Of Search Committee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday appointed retired judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee to shortlist names for regular vice-chancellor (VC) appointments in APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing tussle between the Kerala government and state governor, a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, appointed Justice Dhulia as the chairperson of the Search-cum-Selection Committee. The bench passed the order after hearing the Kerala Governor's petition.

The apex court, in the previous hearing, had asked both sides to give four names each, with one nomination from the University Grants Commission to resolve the issue of appointment, and had said that it will constitute the search committee. On Monday, the bench said Justice Dhulia was authorised to constitute separate or joint search cum selection committees for the two universities.

"We firmly believe that this impasse which has been created should be taken care of at the earliest. We hereby appoint Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia as chairperson of the search cum selection committee for both the universities. The chairperson is authorised to constitute separate or joint search cum selection committees for the two universities," said the bench, in its order.

The bench added that the committee will prepare a panel of at least three names for each university, and the chairperson has also been requested to constitute the committee within two weeks.

The apex court asked whether both sides had furnished their suggested lists of names for the committee. Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for state, submitted a list of four members. A counsel, representing the governor, suggested eight names each for both universities to the top court.

The apex court examined the names given by both the parties, and decided to constitute the committee. The bench said the committee will have five members, comprising two nominees each from the lists provided by the chancellor and the state, apart from the chairperson. Justice Dhulia will have discretion to either constitute a common committee or separate committees for the two universities.

The apex court made it clear that it was only concerned that “students should not suffer,” and it was hopeful that by appointing Justice Dhulia, as chairperson, the impasse would end. The plea challenged the decision of the Kerala High Court, which quashed the chancellor's appointment of temporary vice chancellor (VC) of the university without the state government's recommendation.

The Kerala Governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, moved the apex court challenging the judgment of the high court.