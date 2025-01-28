Dawood Ibrahim's Mentor Subhash Thakur Sent To Jail, Was Admitted In Hospital For 5 Years

Varanasi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's mentor Subhash Thakur was sent to the Fategarh Central Jail after he spent five years in the BHU Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal took cognisance of the matter, following which a team of 12 doctors was formed to investigate the matter. "The doctors declared Subhash Thakur fit, following which he was sent to the jail on Monday night amid tight security," they added.

Thakur is serving life imprisonment. In 2019, Thakur was admitted to the BHU Hospital following complaints of eye infection, stomach ache and knee pain. He has been undergoing treatment there since then. Following the orders from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, the DG Jail formed a committee of doctors, which declared him fit. He was then discharged from the hospital, officials added.

Sources said that while going to jail Thakur still complained that he was unwell. Thakur is a resident of Phulpur Newada in Varanasi and was a dreaded gangster of the 90s. He was known as Baba among the criminals. He has a hold on English, Hindi and Marathi.

In 1990, Thakur went to Mumbai in search of work but took to crime. He was involved in several crimes like extortion, and murder. At that time he met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Ibrahim joined the gang led by Subhash Thakur. It is understood that following the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, Subhas Thakur snapped all ties with Dawood Ibrahim. He was convicted in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case and sentenced to life imprisonment.