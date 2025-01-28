ETV Bharat / bharat

Dawood Ibrahim's Mentor Subhash Thakur Sent To Jail, Was Admitted In Hospital For 5 Years

The action was taken after Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal took note of it. Subhas Thakur was declared fit by a team of doctors.

Dawood Ibrahim's Mentor Subhash Thakur Sent To Jail, Was Admitted In Hospital For 5 Years
Subhash Thakur taken to Fategarh Central Jail from BHU Hospital in Varanasi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 28, 2025, 3:51 PM IST

Varanasi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's mentor Subhash Thakur was sent to the Fategarh Central Jail after he spent five years in the BHU Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal took cognisance of the matter, following which a team of 12 doctors was formed to investigate the matter. "The doctors declared Subhash Thakur fit, following which he was sent to the jail on Monday night amid tight security," they added.

Thakur is serving life imprisonment. In 2019, Thakur was admitted to the BHU Hospital following complaints of eye infection, stomach ache and knee pain. He has been undergoing treatment there since then. Following the orders from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, the DG Jail formed a committee of doctors, which declared him fit. He was then discharged from the hospital, officials added.

Sources said that while going to jail Thakur still complained that he was unwell. Thakur is a resident of Phulpur Newada in Varanasi and was a dreaded gangster of the 90s. He was known as Baba among the criminals. He has a hold on English, Hindi and Marathi.

In 1990, Thakur went to Mumbai in search of work but took to crime. He was involved in several crimes like extortion, and murder. At that time he met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Ibrahim joined the gang led by Subhash Thakur. It is understood that following the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, Subhas Thakur snapped all ties with Dawood Ibrahim. He was convicted in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Varanasi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's mentor Subhash Thakur was sent to the Fategarh Central Jail after he spent five years in the BHU Hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal took cognisance of the matter, following which a team of 12 doctors was formed to investigate the matter. "The doctors declared Subhash Thakur fit, following which he was sent to the jail on Monday night amid tight security," they added.

Thakur is serving life imprisonment. In 2019, Thakur was admitted to the BHU Hospital following complaints of eye infection, stomach ache and knee pain. He has been undergoing treatment there since then. Following the orders from the Varanasi Police Commissioner, the DG Jail formed a committee of doctors, which declared him fit. He was then discharged from the hospital, officials added.

Sources said that while going to jail Thakur still complained that he was unwell. Thakur is a resident of Phulpur Newada in Varanasi and was a dreaded gangster of the 90s. He was known as Baba among the criminals. He has a hold on English, Hindi and Marathi.

In 1990, Thakur went to Mumbai in search of work but took to crime. He was involved in several crimes like extortion, and murder. At that time he met underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Ibrahim joined the gang led by Subhash Thakur. It is understood that following the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, Subhas Thakur snapped all ties with Dawood Ibrahim. He was convicted in the 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNDERWORLD DON DAWOOD IBRAHIMMAFIA SUBHASH THAKUR SENT TO JAILVARANASI POLICE COMMISSIONERDAWOOD IBRAHIM MENTOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.