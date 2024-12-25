ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi: Minor Girl's Body Found In Sack, Killer Unknown

The girl went to a nearby shop on Tuesday evening and did not return home till 9 pm, causing the family to approach the police.

Varanasi: In a shocking incident, the body of an eight-year-old girl, who was murdered in the Ramnagar Police Station area of ​​Kashinagari here, was found in a sack on Wednesday morning.

She left home on Tuesday evening to buy some stuff when seeing no sign of her return, the family complained to the police.

After getting information about the body, police took it into custody and started investigating the case. The footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the spot is also being vetted to identify who dumped the body.

According to the father of the victim, she went to buy a mosquito repellent coil from a shop near Polav Shahid Mazar at around 7 pm but did not return till 8 pm. After which her mother started looking for her and went to the shop where she was informed that her daughter left after buying goods.

Seeing her no return till 9 pm the family members suspected something fish and approached police to report about her sudden disappearance. Separately they launched a search operation at the individual level.

The police received the information about the discovery of a dead body on Wednesday morning which later turned out to be that of the victim.

DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Bansal said the body was found at a primary school in Bahadurpur village under the Sujabad outpost area of ​​​​Ramnagar Police Station. The field unit was alerted about it and the CCTV footage is being thoroughly checked to identify the culprit.

