In 9 Days, Over 60 Lakh Devotees Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple Amid Maha Kumbh Surge

Varanasi: The massive influx of devotees attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has significantly impacted the crowd at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Devotees who take the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj also visit Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi, leading to long queues extending up to 4 kilometres.

Over the last nine days, more than 60 lakh devotees have visited the temple, nearly double the number typically seen during the Sawan and Shivratri festivals.

From February 8 to 16, the temple witnessed an unprecedented surge in visitors. The highest number of devotees, 8.30 lakh, visited on February 13. The temple administration has been working round the clock to accommodate the growing number of visitors, ensuring facilities were in place and regularly checking the arrangements for smooth darshan.

Temple Public Relations Officer Gajendra said that the process of darshan and worship continues to run smoothly, with efforts made to provide easy access for all devotees.