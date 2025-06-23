ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi To Host Central Zonal Council Meeting

Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will be in Varanasi to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for June 24. Officials said that Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Varanasi at 4 pm on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath will accompany Shah, along with Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Dr Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh). They all will pay a visit to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples here on Monday evening before going for a special dinner being hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government at Hotel Taj, officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shivhari Meena said that a compehensive three-tier security plan has been introduced, which includes isolation cordon, inner cordon, and outer cordon. "About 5,000 police personnel and senior officers have been deployed, including forces called from outside," he said.

Ten companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been stationed in Varanasi. Over the past week, extensive checking drives have been conducted, targeting hotels, dhabas, railway stations, and bus stands. "We are verifying tenants, catching criminals, and regularly briefing officers to ensure smooth traffic and safety," Meena added.