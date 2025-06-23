ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi To Host Central Zonal Council Meeting

Varanasi will host the Central Zonal Council meeting with CMs of four states and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security, development, and regional cooperation.

Varanasi will host the Central Zonal Council meeting with CMs of four states and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security, development, and regional cooperation.
File Photo- Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

Varanasi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh will be in Varanasi to attend the Central Zonal Council meeting scheduled for June 24. Officials said that Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Varanasi at 4 pm on Monday.

Yogi Adityanath will accompany Shah, along with Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Dr Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh). They all will pay a visit to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kal Bhairav temples here on Monday evening before going for a special dinner being hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government at Hotel Taj, officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shivhari Meena said that a compehensive three-tier security plan has been introduced, which includes isolation cordon, inner cordon, and outer cordon. "About 5,000 police personnel and senior officers have been deployed, including forces called from outside," he said.

Ten companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been stationed in Varanasi. Over the past week, extensive checking drives have been conducted, targeting hotels, dhabas, railway stations, and bus stands. "We are verifying tenants, catching criminals, and regularly briefing officers to ensure smooth traffic and safety," Meena added.

Police Commissioner S Raj Lingam said, "After temple visits, the leaders will return to Hotel Taj for dinner. The June 24 meeting will be held in the hotel's Darbar Hall from 11 am to 2 pm. Yogi Adityanath will serve as the regional vice-chairperson."

"After the meeting, the delegation will enjoy lunch and proceed to Namo Ghat for a cruise along the Ganga River till Assi Ghat and will conclude the day with participation in the grand Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat," he added.

This is the first ever Central Zonal meeting being held in Varanasi. Some key issues expected to be discussed in the meeting include regional development, road safety, border security, environmental protection, infiltration, verification of illegal immigrants, and crime against women.

