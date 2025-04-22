Varanasi Gang Rape Victim Accuses 23 Boys: 'She Implicated My Brother For Not Marrying Her', Says Girl's Friend

Varanasi: Every day, the investigation into the gang rape case of a graduate girl in Varanasi is taking new twists and turns. The girl, who went missing from the Lalpur police station area from 29 March to 4 April, has accused 23 boys of gang rape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken cognizance of the case during his visit to Varanasi.

Recently, Commissioner Mohit Agarwal had called for an investigation by the SIT, as the girl's allegations seemed suspicious. Now, a friend of the alleged gang rape victim has made serious allegations against the complainant. She claims that the victim has implicated her brother for not marrying her. Apart from this, the friend made many serious revelations in front of the media. At the same time, the family members of the accused boys have also given a memorandum to the ACP, Bhelupur, seeking justice.

Talking to the media outside the ACP office, the alleged friend of the victim said that the victim was pressurizing her brother Raj Vishwakarma for marriage. When the matter did not work out, she implicated her brother in a false case, she said. According to the friend, the victim used to talk to about 10 boys, which is why her brother refused to marry her.

Raj's sister said that the victim did not study with her and that they got in touch with each other through Instagram. Later, she used to call her and say that she is fond of travelling and dancing. "My family does not let me go anywhere. If you accompany me, we will be able to go out. After this, she came to a mall with me. She had to buy clothes there. She tried out many new clothes. During this time, she took many photos from my mobile, which are still in my mobile," the victim's friend said.

She further said that the victim came to her house with a young man on April 2 and 3. She went out with him and also bought clothes for herself. Even after filing the case, she wants to contact her on the phone. She is asking me to give her the photos taken at the mall. Following the friend's revelations, the police are preparing to probe this as well while the SIT is already investigating this case.

The victim student went missing from her home from 29 March to 4 April. On 6 April, two days after she returned home, a case of gang rape was registered against 23 people after the complaint was given by her mother in the Lalpur police station. In this, 12 were named and 11 were unknown.

After the intervention of PM Narendra Modi, a fresh investigation is being conducted.