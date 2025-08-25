ETV Bharat / bharat

Varanasi DM Seeks Home Ministry's Nod To Prosecute Canadian National Who Spread Plane Bomb Rumour

Varanasi: Four months after a Canadian national spread panic at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here in Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking permission to prosecute him.

The accused Canadian, Nishant Yohenathan, is currently lodged in the district jail. Since he is a foreign national, the law requires prior clearance from the Home Ministry before legal proceedings can move forward.

Notably, on April 27 when an Indigo Airlines flight was just about to take off from Varanasi to Bengaluru at 9.55 PM, Nishant, who was onboard the flight, spread a rumour about a bomb being planted inside the plane and also allegedly misbehaved with a crew member.

The plane, which had already moved towards the runway, had to abort its take off. Security agencies carried out an extensive search for several hours but did not find anything suspicious.

Following this, a case was registered against Nishant, and he was sent to jail. His act was reported not only to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry but also to the Canadian Embassy.